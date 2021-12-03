Police destroy Larne man’s vehicle which was in ‘extreme state of disrepair’
Police seized and destroyed a Larne man’s vehicle which was in an “extreme state of disrepair” and deemed a danger to road users.
Scott Crowe (26), of Bay Road Manor, was stopped by police at the town’s Curran Road on April 20 this year.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court he pleaded guilty to using a vehicle in a ‘dangerous condition’.
A prosecutor said faults included damage to a tail light, three defective tyres and a defective exhaust as well as an illegal rear number plate.
The vehicle was seized for examination by an expert which revealed a “large number of further faults”.
A defence solicitor said the defendant had told police the vehicle was a “work in progress” but it has now been seized by the PSNI and “destroyed”.
The defendant was fined £200.