Police confirm alerts in vicinity of Larne schools were hoaxes

Police are investigating reports made earlier today (Monday) that two devices had been left in the Glynn Road and Sallagh Park areas of Larne, Co Antrim.

Inspector Aaron Brown said: “The first report made to us shortly after 9.15am was a device had been left in the vicinity of a school on Glynn Road, while the second report, made at 12.07pm, was that a device had been left in the vicinity of a school on Sallagh Park.

Gordon Lyons MLA.''Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

“Police conducted searches of the school and its grounds on Glynn Road, however, no device was located. No roads were closed and no homes or businesses were evacuated.

“Police have conducted searches in the Sallagh Park area and no device was located. No roads have been closed at this time, and no residents have been evacuated.

“An investigation is underway, and I am appealing to anyone who has information about either of these incidents to call us on 101, and quote reference numbers 431 or 783 of 24/02/20, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“We believe, at this time, both reports to be hoaxes, however, when it comes to keeping people safe we will not take chances. We will aim to keep any disruption to a minimum, but our priority is keeping people safe and we will not take any chances.

Larne High School (image by Google).

“I would urge the public to be vigilant. To the local community, and to people travelling through the area, if you come across anything suspicious, or that looks out of the ordinary, do not touch it and please contact us immediately on 101.”

The incidents have been condemned by elected representatives.

East Antrim MLA Gordon Lyons said: “ This was a deeply worrying situation for staff, pupils and parents and I firstly want to commend the PSNI for the professional way in which they dealt with the alerts. I also want to pay tribute to the staff in both schools for their leadership and action in keeping children safe.

“The PSNI have confirmed that this was a hoax but those who sent the threatening letters must be condemned. Their behaviour is disgraceful and not welcome in Larne.”

Echoing these sentiments his DUP colleague, Councillor Paul Reid said: “This only serves to upset pupils and staff at the school.”

