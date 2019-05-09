Police conduct house-to-house enquiries after Larne assault

Detectives are appealing for information following an assault in the Craigyhill area of Larne yesterday.

The incident occurred in the Upper Cairncastle Road area at approximately 4.30pm on May 8.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We have been carrying out house to house enquiries and a leaflet appeal relating to an assault that occurred yesterday.

"If you have any information that could assist, please call 101 and ask for extension 88135.

"You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote incident reference number CC2019050800987."