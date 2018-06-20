Police chase after six people flee crashed vehicle

A driver is facing a series of motoring charges after a collision and police chase in east Antrim last night.

Sgt Lowry, PSNI Larne, stated: “The vehicle made off from police when signalled to stop and crashed. Six persons made off on foot from the vehicle but all were caught after a short foot chase and the driver arrested for driving while unfit through drink or drugs, dangerous driving, no insurance, L driver unaccompanied and failing to stop for police. “I was shocked to see six persons in this car and amazed no one was injured or killed. The driver is still in custody and will be charged to court.”