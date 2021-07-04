Police called as drugged-up son was ‘wrecking’ house in Larne

Aaron Burke (22), of Sallagh Park South in Larne, then jumped over a garden wall but was detained by officers at 1pm on April 10 this year.

A prosecutor said Burke’s mum told police the defendant had turned up at the house in a “drugged state” and had gone “mad” and pulled the handle off a kitchen cupboard and when she put him out he smashed the plant pots.

When police searched the defendant he was found with two Pregabalin tablets.

The defendant admitted charges of criminal damage and possession of Pregabalin.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court, Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall put the defendant on Probation for 18 months which she told the defendant was a “real chance for you to get off the drugs”.