Police call for social media posts to be deleted

Police are appealing to the community to “let them do the policing” after accusations were made about an individual on Facebook.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are aware that a number of accusations are being made on Facebook against a person believed to be residing in the Larne area.

“Our officers are currently making enquiries into this matter and would appeal to the community to let the police do the policing.

“There can be no justification for taking any action against a person or their property under any circumstances

“If you have posted or shared any details on this matter, we would advise that the content is deleted. Rumour and speculation are unhelpful in these situations, please allow us to establish the full facts.”