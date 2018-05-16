Police appeal to ‘bring offender to justice’

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to dangerous driving on Monday, May 14.

This occurred on the Bay Road in Carnlough at approximately 6.40pm

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A red Seat Toledo made off from police, overtaking cars in the 30 mph zone.

“The driver of the vehicle showed no regard for other drivers, pedestrians or oncoming traffic.

“The vehicle was found abandoned and seized by police a short time later. Enquiries are ongoing, but police would be grateful for any further information from the public.”

The spokesperson added: “We all know anti-social driving is important to the people of Carnlough and we would like to do the best we can to bring the offender to justice.

“If you have any information to assist us in our enquiries, please call 101, quoting serial 1254 of 14/05/18.”