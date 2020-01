Police are investigating a burglary at premises on Larne Main Street in the early hours of January 16.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Were you on Main Street, Larne between midnight and 09:00 on 16th January? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously or do you have dash cam?

“If you have any information that may assist, please contact 101 quoting reference number 273 16/01/2020.”