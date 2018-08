Police are urging residents to be vigilant after receiving reports about a ‘suspicious’ van across north and east Antrim.

A police spokesperson said: “There have been a number of reports in the area of a suspicious Transit van. This van is possibly carrying travelling criminals. The van is white in colour with a registration of PEZ2204.

“If you view this vehicle while out on your travels, please contact police via the 101 number, quoting reference 317 16/08/18.”