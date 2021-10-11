It follows numerous reports overnight on Saturday (October 9) regarding damage caused to agricultural vehicles in the vicinity of Ballyrickard Road, Larne.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Given the darker nights and the run up to the festive period, these types of crime usually increase.

"Police would appeal to owners of valuable equipment and machinery to take effective security precautions and appeal to members of the public to remain vigilant.

