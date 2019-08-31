Pleaded guilty to possession of small amount of cannabis

Police stopped a vehicle in the Seacourt area of Larne and when they smelt cannabis they found a small quantity of the Class B drug inside, a court has heard.

The detection was made on May 25 this year and Corey Beggs (21), of Seacourt Road, pleaded guilty to possessing the illegal substance.

Defence solicitor Kevin MacAllister told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday that a pre-sentence report showed the defendant was deemed to have a low likelihood of re-offending.

District Judge Peter King noted the defendant had a previous conviction for possession of a Class B drug.

He ordered Beggs to complete 50 hours of Community Service for the offence on May 25.