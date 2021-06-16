Plane passenger admits being disorderly

Pauline Girvan (50), formerly of Castlemore Avenue in Belfast but now with an address listed as Gordonstown Avenue in Larne, pleaded guilty to offences relating to March 7 last year.

She appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, via a video link from her solicitor’s office.

The defendant pleaded guilty to behaving in a ‘threatening, abusive, insulting or disorderly manner’ towards an aircraft crew member.

She also admitted assaulting two police officers and being disorderly at the airport.

A charge of failing to obey the lawful command of a pilot ‘for the purpose of securing the safety’ of the plane was withdrawn by a prosecutor.

The prosecution lawyer said he was offering no evidence in connection with a charge that Girvan resisted a police officer in the execution of his duty and that charge was dismissed by District Judge Nigel Broderick.

The full details of the case have yet to be outlined at court.

However, previously a defence barrister said there had been an “air rage” incident on a plane on the tarmac at the airport.