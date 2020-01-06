Picture released of Co Antrim man found dead in flat

The man who was found dead in a Co Antrim flat at the weekend has been named locally as Glen Quinn.

And Mr Quinn's death is being linked to a dispute with the South East Antrim UDA, according to reports.

Glen Quinn's body was discovered in Ashleigh Park in the Woodburn area of the County Antrim town on Saturday night.

It is thought Mr Quinn, who was in his 40s, was beaten in an attack, which is believed to have followed a row with a UDA member.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out.