Pensioner ‘critical, but stable’ after Larne gang attack

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “A report was received at approximately 1.10am this morning that a number of men had entered a house at Drumahoe Gardens and assaulted the occupant with what were believed to be metal bars.

“He received medical treatment for his injuries, and is currently in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

“The men reported to have assaulted him were described as wearing black face masks.

PSNI badge

“Damage was also reported to have been caused to the occupant’s car and to the windows of his house.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or may have witnessed any suspicious activity, to contact 101. quoting reference number 91 of 02/07/21.”

Alternatively, a report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

----

Click here to read Peter ‘Speedy’ Reid named as victim of Ballyclare oil tanker tragedy

--

A message from the Editor: