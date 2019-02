A man caught doing 70mph in a 40mph zone last August in Larne was on his way to catch a ferry.

Marcus David Adams (54), of Lislaban Road near Cloughmills, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 21 and was given five penalty points and fined £150.

Defence solicitor Stephen McCann said the offence happened at a dual-carriageway running through Larne and his client “made the mistake” of thinking it had a 70mph limit.