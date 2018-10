A Larne woman whose Ford Focus car was seized as a result of being uninsured claimed she had only bought it and was moving it to a driveway as it was not taxed.

Karen Louise McCormick (48), of Seahill Road, was detected at Linn Road in Larne in April this year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 27, the defendant was given six penalty points and fined £225.