Patient arrested over alleged kick on ambulance crew member

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service crew member was allegedly assaulted by a patient in Larne on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred when NIAS responded to a medical emergency. On arrival, NIAS stated, the crew was confronted by a patient who, allegedly, kicked one member.

Following this, the crew continued to transport the patient to hospital for further treatment. En route to the hospital, the patient, it is alleged, continuously behaved in an aggressive manner, including verbal and physical assaults on staff and attempting to damage lifesaving equipment.

PSNI were called and arrived at the scene to arrest the patient for alleged assault, attempted criminal damage and disorderly behaviour.

NIAS stated: “This was the crew’s first call of the night, and they continued to work the remainder of their shift despite this violent incident. In contrast, the last call of their shift was to a four-month old baby who had to be rushed to hospital.”

The statement continued if this crew had been unable to carry on with their shift due to the earlier incident “it may have delayed the baby receiving help and getting to hospital for further treatment”.

“Attacks on our crews continue at a rate of more than eight a week. This situation is totally unacceptable,” NIAS added.

“NIAS will continue to call for the full rigour of the law to be applied in instances where evidence against an assailant is clear and indisputable. We are heartened at some of the recent sentences that have been passed and hope that those who find themselves before the court on such charges will face the real prospect of custodial sentences.”