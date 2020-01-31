‘Packed house’ for Carrickfergus PSNI recruitment presentation

A PSNI recrutiment themed meeting of Mid and East Antrim Policing and Community Safety Partnership drew upwards of 30 people to Carrickfergus Town Hall last night (Thursday).

Those interested in pursuing a career with the police were addressed by Superintendent Darrin Jones and Chief Inspector Michael Simpson.

A presentation at Carrick Town Hall on the PSNI recruitment drive.

The presentation was designed to inform and improve potential applicants’ views of the PSNI, to increase applications and subsequent appointment of student officers “who are representative of Northern Ireland society”.

In a statement afterwards, Inspector Simpson said: “Another packed house at our PSNI recruitment event last night in Carrick Town Hall. Online applications open on 4th February.

“Thanks to the PCSP for hosting. Good luck everyone!”