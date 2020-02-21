Over the limit lorry driver who drank beer on Larne ferry was ‘immediately dismissed’ from job

A lorry driver who was detected over the limit at Larne Harbour after drinking on a ferry was immediately dismissed from his job, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard on Thursday.

Gary Jones (33), of Shetland Park, Ballymena, had the offence detected at the port on January 21 this year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court he pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

He had a reading of 50 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said the incident had been “totally out of character” and the defendant had done something he had never done before by having “two pints of beer enroute across the Irish Sea”.

He said Jones, who had driven lorries since the age of 18, was immediately dismissed from his job and the married father of two was remorseful and felt he had “let his family down”.

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £250.