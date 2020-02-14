Over-the-limit Larne motorist crashed into lamppost

An over-the-limit motorist who crashed into a lamppost was still in the driver’s seat with the engine running when police arrived at 1.25am on January 20 this year.

Mona Brown (51), of Fair Hill in Larne, crashed at Old Glenarm Road in the town.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday she pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in her breath.

A prosecutor said PSNI officers observed that a Vauxhall Zafira had crashed into a lamp post.

The defendant had a breath/alcohol level of 62 with the legal limit being 35.

She admitted she had been driving but told officers: “I didn’t crash into the lamppost, I just drove really close to it”.

Defence solicitor Kevin MacAllister said the defendant had been driving for over 30 years with a clear record.

The court heard the defendant previously worked as a taxi driver and a delivery driver.

She was banned from driving for a year and fined £200 at Thursday’s court