Over the limit Larne man drove to ‘resolve things’ with partner, court told

A man admitted to police he had been over the drink limit when he drove to “resolve things” with his partner with whom he had earlier “had a falling out with”.

Michael Beggs (54), with an address listed as Britannia Crescent in Larne, admitted driving with excess alcohol in Bushmills on September 9 this year.

The defendant appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on November 4.

A prosecutor said police were alerted to a suspected drink driver and they found a vehicle parked up in Bushmills with the engine warm.

The defendant was standing nearly and he admitted driving from Larne. He had an alcohol in breath reading of 84 with the legal limit being 35.

Defence barrister Thomas McKeever said the defendant “had a falling out with his partner” who had gone to a family member’s address.

The defendant had taken a “few drinks” and then made the decision to drive to Bushmills to see his partner to “resolve things”.

The lawyer said the defendant had more drink after arriving in Bushmills which explained the “relatively high reading”.

The barrister said Beggs partner “rang police at the time” but they had now reconciled.

Mr McKeever said Beggs had made admissions to police and there was no other evidence that he had been driving.

District Judge Peter King said the defendant was more than double the legal limit which merited a 16-month ban and £300 fine.