Over the limit Larne driver passed traffic island on wrong side

Police spotted a driver passing a traffic island on the wrong side of the road at 4.10am and then discovered he had excess alcohol in his breath.

Steven Mathew Agnew (28), of Torr Gardens, Larne, was detected on November 4 this year and had an alcohol in breath reading of 56, with the legal limit being 35.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 6, defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said his client had been at a friend’s house and after drinking had slept for around five hours and thought he was ok to drive.

He was then “taking a short cut” which brought him to police attention.

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £300.