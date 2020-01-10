Over-the-limit Larne driver ‘lucky to be alive’, court told

An over-the-limit driver who smashed into a fence near Larne is “lucky to be alive”, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.

Stephen Thompson (27), of Ballycraigy Ring in Larne, admitted driving with excess alcohol in his blood in relation to an incident on October 26 last year.

A prosecutor told the Thursday, January 9, court that police received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision in which a vehicle crashed through a fence and the defendant was taken to hospital.

He had an alcohol in blood reading of 169 with the legal limit being 80.

Defence solicitor Kevin MacAllister said the damage to the fence was already paid for.

He said the defendant is a “high achiever” who graduated and now takes a 6.30am bus to work and as part of his job inspecting properties he now walks four or five miles a day.

The court heard the defendant was “very lucky to be alive” and that thankfully no other vehicles were involved.

It was said the defendant had been left with “some significant facial scarring which he will have to live with for the rest of his life”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said there had been a high alcohol reading and an accident had been caused.

The defendant was banned from driving for three years and fined £400.