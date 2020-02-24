Over the limit Larne driver crashed into a barrier

A man who was over-the-limit when he crashed into a barrier will lose his role as a supermarket delivery driver after being banned for a year at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, a defence solicitor said.

Lawyer Kevin MacAllister was speaking in relation to Michael Heggarty (57), of Porter Crescent, Larne, who pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in his breath at Harbour Highway, Larne, on January 26 this year.

A prosecutor said police spotted the defendant with his “head in his hands” and he admitted crashing into a barrier.

He had an alcohol reading of 81 - more than twice the legal limit of 35.

Mr MacAllister said the defendant had been driving for 25 years “with no previous indiscretions of any nature”