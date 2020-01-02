Over the limit Islandmagee motorist thought she had been okay to drive daughter to party

A woman caught drink driving told Ballymena Magistrates Court she thought she had been okay to get behind the wheel to take her daughter to a Christmas party.

Alison Longmore (54), of Island Village in Islandmagee, admitted driving with excess alcohol in her breath.

A prosecutor said that on December 7 last year police went to the defendant’s home around 6pm in respect of alleged drink driving.

They found the defendant was unsteady on her feet and she admitted having consumed alcohol.

An alcohol in breath sample at Antrim custody suite showed a reading of 72 - more than double the legal limit of 35.

The defendant, who spoke on her own behalf at court, said she was holding her “hands up” to the offence which she said was a “really major mistake” and she was “ashamed”.

She said she had considered her daughter getting a taxi to the Christmas party but then thought she was okay to drive her there.

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £200.