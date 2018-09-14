Over the limit driver was going for a takeaway, court told

A drink driver who was followed by police after he was seen doing a U-turn ahead of a checkpoint in Larne claimed he was on the way to get a food takeaway as health difficulties meant he couldn’t make the journey on foot.

Ian Stewart (58), of Wyncairn Road, Larne, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday and admitted a charge of driving at Upper Cairncastle Road in Larne with excess alcohol in his blood.

He came to police attention whilst in a silver Fiat car at 12.30am on Saturday, June 16 this year

The defendant had a blood/alcohol reading of 130 with the legal limit being 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had three glasses of wine with a friend and after feeling hungry, after not eating all day, he drove to a takeaway because he would not have been able to do the 400 yard trip on foot as he suffers from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

The court was told the defendant had previous relevant offences in 1986, 1988 and 1992.

At Thursday’s court, the defendant was banned from driving for 16 months and fined £300.