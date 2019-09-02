Ordered to do unpaid work for possesion of heroin

A court has heard a man collapsed after taking heroin but came round when ambulance and police were called to the scene.

Stephen Richard Woodage (32), of Latharna House in Larne, said he paid £25 for drugs in relation to the incident on June 26 .

When the case was dealt with at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday the defendant was ordered to do 75 hours of unpaid work after admitting possessing Class A drugs.

A defence lawyer said that Woodage’s life has been “blighted” by drug addiction.

However. he added that the defendant had stopped using heroin by going “cold turkey” without any assistance.