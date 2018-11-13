Online drugs advert reported to PSNI

Police are urging residents to report similar posts on social media after being notified about an online advert offering drugs for sale to east Antrim residents.

A post appeared on the Carrickfergus Sell and Buy page, offering illegal and prescription drugs for sale,

Telling people to “Screenshot the page very fast before Facebook deletes the ad,” the poster, Kiawi Rozy detailed what was “for sale.”

They said that drugs on offer included: “weed, coke, Diazepam, Xanax, Tramadol, Pregabalin, Zopiclone, Cocodamol, Codeine, Phentermine, Adderall and others.”

The post was accompanied by contact details for anyone “interested” in purchasing from the seller.

Urging residents to report similar posts, Sgt McIlroy said: “Thankfully when one of our followers spotted this post not only did they contact Facebook to report it, but thought to share it with us, just in case someone might be tempted to become Kiawi’s next victim/customer.

“If you see an advert like this - report it, to the page admin and to Facebook.

“Never send them money - and if you do, don’t expect too much sympathy from us if you happen to be scammed!”