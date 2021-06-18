Offences detected when woman went to Coast Road to get her ‘head showered’
Driving offences were detected after a woman had gone on a drive along the Antrim Coast Road to get her “head showered”.
Jacqueline Marie Farrell (39), with an address in the Ardoyne area of Belfast, was stopped by police near Glenarm on April 7 last year.
A front tyre was defective; there were no L plates displayed and the defendant was an unaccompanied learner driver.
A defence solicitor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, the defendant had been “put out of her home by paramilitaries” and was living in a hostel.
Then, the day before the driving offences were detected, a person “close to her” was the “victim of a paramilitary beating” and as a result “she felt she just wanted to leave and drive up to the coast to get her head showered”.
The defendant was banned from driving for two months and fined £150.