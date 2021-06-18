Offences detected when woman went to Coast Road to get her ‘head showered’

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Jacqueline Marie Farrell (39), with an address in the Ardoyne area of Belfast, was stopped by police near Glenarm on April 7 last year.

A front tyre was defective; there were no L plates displayed and the defendant was an unaccompanied learner driver.

A defence solicitor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, the defendant had been “put out of her home by paramilitaries” and was living in a hostel.

Then, the day before the driving offences were detected, a person “close to her” was the “victim of a paramilitary beating” and as a result “she felt she just wanted to leave and drive up to the coast to get her head showered”.