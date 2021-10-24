Nurse was over the drink drive limit after crashing at 7.50am

Kerry Irwin (43), of Forthill, Ballycarry, crashed at Hillhead Road on September 26 this year.

She had a reading of 74 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was very apologetic to police.

A defence lawyer said it was a “very sad state of affairs”.

He said the defendant had been drinking the night before after working long hours as a nurse.

The lawyer said the defendant “foolishly thought” she was OK to drive at 7.50am the following morning.

He said the defendant had an “impeccable character to date” and is “extremely insightful”.

The lawyer said she had taken this matter very seriously, was “remorseful” and “understands how wrong this is”.