NIE worker on way to make safe a fallen power line detected speeding in Larne

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Jake Campbell (19), of Victoria Road, Larne, admitted a charge of excess speed in relation to September 18 last year.

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court on the day in question the defendant had received a call from NIE to attend to an overhead line which had collapsed.

“He was the closest employee of the company and he was asked to go there to make the area safe” whilst an emergency response team was on the way.

The lawyer said that was why the defendant had “inadvertently gone far in excess of the speed limit”.

The lawyer said the defendant apologised for the offence and had a previous clear record.

Given the “extenuating circumstances” of the case, he said he had written to prosecutors to consider an alternative disposal “but unfortunately it can’t”.

The lawyer added: “He was able to make the area secure from pedestrians and the public and the emergency response team had arrived some time later”.