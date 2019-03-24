Nicola Murray was ‘a beautiful, caring woman’ say friends after body recovered

Friends have described missing Cushendall woman Nicola Murray as “beautiful, caring, [and] warm-hearted” after a body was found off the Scottish coast.

Police ended their search for Ms Murray after a body from the water north of Campbeltown, Scotland, on Saturday.

PSNI Inspector Colin Shaw said: “Nicola, who was 43-years-old, was last seen leaving her home address in Cushendall at approximately 6.15pm on Saturday March 16.

“A post-mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death, however, we are not treating it as suspicious at this time.”

He thanked everyone involved in the search.

A Facebook site set up in her name confirmed that the body was that of Nicola.

“Nikki was a beautiful, caring, warm-hearted woman, with a smile that could light up a room,” a post from the site said. “Nikki will be terribly missed.”

“Arnold, The Murray and Stewart Family would like to sincerely thank you for all your phenomenal support. To the official services, local community, businesses, volunteers, anonymous helpers, local media and all those who have shared the news far and wide, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your help in our search to find Nikki.”

Over 1,300 people went on to post comments of sadness and tribute to her.