Police are investigating a report of a burglary at the Larne Museum and Arts Centre.

Detailing the Victoria Road incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Nothing was stolen on this occassion but someone has damaged the door while forcing entry to the boiler house.

“This has occurred sometime between 9pm on Tuesday, November 6 and 8.30am on Wednesday, November 7.

“If anyone has any information regarding this can they please contact ourselves on 101 with reference number 245 of 7/11/18.”