Murder probe: residents of quiet street shocked after man's death

Detectives in Northern Ireland have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man.

The 30-year-old died in the Parkmount Street area of north Belfast on Thursday night.

Parkmount Street in north Belfast

A 21-year-old man has been arrested.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

On Friday people on Parkmount Street expressed their shock.

One pensioner, who lives on the section of the street where the incident happened, said she did not hear anything until an ambulance arrived.

Police at the scene in north Belfast

"It was just after 9pm, I had gone up to bed to read a book because I didn't like the film he (husband) was watching," said the woman, who did not want to be named.

"It wasn't long after I went up, he shouted 'there's an ambulance on the street'.

"That was surprising as this area is very quiet normally."

DUP councillor Brian Kingston described the area as very settled and quiet.

PSNI

"It's a very sad scene this morning, a man has died after apparently sustaining injuries," he said.

"People seem to know very little about it, many residents are just hearing about it this morning.

"I understand the victim was treated by paramedics at the scene but later died in hospital.

"I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the victim's family, and I would urge anyone with information to speak to police."