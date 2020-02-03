Mum breached Non-Molestation Order by going to Larne store

A mum who had gone to the Iceland store in Larne - where her daughter works - was in breach of a Non-Molestation Order and has been ordered to do 75 hours Community Service.

Margaret Mary Walsh (57), formerly with an address at Pound Green Court in Larne but now at Sallagh Park in the town, admitted two breaches relating to August 2019. She had been at the Murrayfield Arcade in Larne.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday the defendant’s daughter works in the Iceland store and the defendant entered the supermarket. The prosecutor said the family member considered the visits to be in breach of the Order.

A defence solicitor said Walsh had not approached her daughter in the store but had just been in the shop on a number of occasions. He said the incidents had been a “wake-up call” and Walsh had now been to a centre to get treatment and was off alcohol.

The court heard the Non-Molestation Order runs until August 2021.