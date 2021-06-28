Motorist was three times drink limit in Larne

A motorist detected three times the drink limit at Chaine Memorial Road in Larne in the early hours of May 4 this year has been banned from driving for three years and fined £350.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 28th June 2021, 11:00 am

Emma Louise Dougherty (26), of Greenland Drive in Larne, had a reading of 104 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35.

A defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant had gone to a garage to get cigarettes.

The court heard it was the defendant’s second “relevant” conviction.