‘Millisecond’ of inattention led to Islandmagee collision, court told

A “millisecond” of inattention led to a tractor colliding with a vehicle at Islandmagee, a defence solicitor said.

Ian Wilson (22), of Gobbins Road, Islandmagee, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 25 and admitted driving without due care and attention on September 12 last year at a roundabout at the junction of the Lough Road and Reids Road.

The defendant was at the wheel of a tractor which collided with a vehicle which had the right of way on the roundabout.

Significant damage was caused to the other vehicle and the driver received bruising, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Liam McKendry said the damage caused was because of the size and scale of the tractor compared to the other vehicle.

The defendant was given three penalty points and fined £200.