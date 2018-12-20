Mental health charity box stolen

Police are appealing for information after a charity box was stolen in Larne yesterday evening.

The box was stolen from the front gate of a house on the Glenarm Road sometime between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

PSNI

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Being the season of goodwill, this lady was raising funds for a local charity namely, ‘Every life matters Northern Ireland- suicidal awareness and prevention charity.’

“I am sure a lot of us have experienced depression or had to deal with suicide in some form. This charity does excellent work and for someone to simply steal the box and the money is nothing short of despicable.

“If anyone has seen anyone carrying a charity box in this area or looked suspicious, please contact police on 101 with serial number 1331 of 19/12/18 or via Crimeatoppers.

“I am also appealing to the thief here and have a look at themselves and do the decent thing.”