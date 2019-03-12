Men due in court following incidents at Larne v Coleraine tie

A total of 10 men have been charged with offences linked to incidents at the Irish Cup match between Larne and Coleraine.

Three of the men aged 19, 26 and 27 have been charged with disorderly behaviour and displaying written material to stir up hatred or arouse fear.

The remaining seven men, two who are aged 20 and the others aged 21, 22, 23, 25 and 33, are charged with disorderly behaviour.

They are all due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on April 4.

The charges are in connection to incidents in the Inver Road area of Larne on March 1.