Men due in court after Class B drugs seized
Two men, aged 39 and 34, have been charged with a number of offences, including possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.
Monday, 18th October 2021, 9:42 am
Both are expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, October 18).
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charges are in relation to a number of searches in the Ballymena, Larne and Belfast areas on Friday, October 15.
