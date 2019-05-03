Men charged in relation to Larne v Coleraine match incidents have cases further adjourned

Ten men charged in relation to incidents at an Irish Cup quarter-final football game between Larne and Coleraine at Inver Park in Larne have had their cases further adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

Three are charged with displaying written material which was ‘threatening, abusive or insulting, intending thereby to stir up hatred or arouse fear’.

The three men are also charged with disorderly behaviour in the vicinity of Inver Road, Larne, on March 1 this year.

They are: Adam Lee Rankin (27), of Loguestown Green, Coleraine; Darryl James Stirling (26), of Taylors Row, Coleraine and Rhys Hutchinson (20), of Farranseer Park, Macosquin.

Six men each face one charge of disorderly behaviour at Larne Football Club.

They are Coleraine men - Barry Heggarty (33), of Shell Hill Court; Aaron Knight (25), of Glebe Avenue; David Edgar (23) and Jack Gault (20), both of Dundooan Park; Christopher Robert John Boreland (21), of Lakeside Court; and Matthew Montgomery (20), of Dunboe Gardens, Articlave.

Christopher Cunning (22), of Kilraughts Road, Ballymoney, faces one charge of being disorderly at Inver Road.

The case was first mentioned at the start of April and had been adjourned to Thursday. The men had been excused from attending on Thursday and a prosecutor asked for a further adjournment of four to six weeks saying there were a number of discs containing “body-worn footage” from police officers which had to be looked at.

The court heard a juvenile connected to the case had attended a Youth Court.

The 10 men had their cases adjourned to mid-June when they are again excused from attending. The charges are related to an Irish Cup match, which Coleraine won 5-3, which had been televised live on BBC2 on Friday March 1.

After the game Coleraine FC issued a statement apologising for what they described as a “display of racist slogans” during the match.

The statement said: “Coleraine FC has always prided itself on being a community club and welcoming to all in our community. The club enjoys support from all sections of the community, from differing faiths and ethnicity. We totally condemn the behaviour of a very small minority of persons at the game on Friday Night at Larne FC.

“Their behaviour, actions and display of racist slogans is not reflective of Coleraine FC or the vast majority of Bannsiders, who displayed great support for the club and added to the spectacle at the ground and on TV.”