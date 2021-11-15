Man with Larne address sexually assaulted a female
A man with a Larne address who was previously convicted in his absence at court of sexually assaulting a female is set to be sentenced on December 9 following the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
Robert McBride (46), with an address listed as Latharna Houses, according to the charge sheet, ‘intentionally touched a person, the circumstances being that the touching was sexual, that the person did not consent to the touching and you did not reasonably believe that the person so consented’.
The charge relates to July this year.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was given £500 bail.