Man with 172 previous convictions caught driving without insurance in Larne
A man with 172 convictions who was “put out of Bangor” due to “paramilitary threats” was caught using a car without insurance when stopped at a police vehicle checkpoint at Bank Road in Larne on April 11 this year.
Stephen Patrick Light (41), with an address listed on the court charge sheet as in north Down, already had three penalty points on his licence, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.
A defence lawyer said it was a guilty plea.
He added: “There were paramilitary threats and he was put out of Bangor.”
The solicitor said the defendant had then been living in County Antrim “but I believe there have been difficulties with securing a permanent address via Northern Ireland Housing Executive”.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said “my goodness” when he saw the defendant had 172 previous convictions.
He said: “Despite his poor record, amazingly, his last relevant entry goes back to 2010”.
The judge said the record was “atrocious” and adjourned the case to mid-September to get more information.