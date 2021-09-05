Man with 172 previous convictions caught driving without insurance in Larne

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Stephen Patrick Light (41), with an address listed on the court charge sheet as in north Down, already had three penalty points on his licence, Ballymena Magistrates Court heard.

A defence lawyer said it was a guilty plea.

He added: “There were paramilitary threats and he was put out of Bangor.”

The solicitor said the defendant had then been living in County Antrim “but I believe there have been difficulties with securing a permanent address via Northern Ireland Housing Executive”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said “my goodness” when he saw the defendant had 172 previous convictions.

He said: “Despite his poor record, amazingly, his last relevant entry goes back to 2010”.