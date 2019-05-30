Man went to police to complain about ‘inferior’ drugs purchase from another person

A man who went to Ballymena Police Station to complain that cocaine and cannabis resin he had bought from another person were “inferior” has been jailed for five months.

Stephen McAleese (28), of no fixed abode but originally from the Toomebridge area, pleaded guilty to charges of possessing cocaine and cannabis.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday McAleese said he bought the drugs from “another resident in the Simon Community”.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said it was an “unusual” case and added: “He was reporting the fact that the drugs he bought were inferior.

“He actually presented himself to police and made a complaint about inferior drugs he had purchased.”

McAleese admitted a number of other offences including the handling of £110 worth of stolen air fresheners taken from Poundland in Ballymena’s Tower Centre.

He also committed a number of driving offences including driving whilst unfit which were detected at Kennedy Way in Belfast.

Mr Moore said the defendant, who appeared before the court via video link from Maghaberry Prison, had been living a “nomadic lifestyle” staying at hostels in Belfast, Ballymena and Larne and had “mental health problems” at the time of the offences.

McAleese had surrendered himself to custody because his address at Toomebridge was no longer available and whilst in custody he was “drug free” and getting help for his mental health issues.

“There had been a transformation in his attitude,” said Mr Moore.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had breached two suspended jail sentences with a “multiplicity of offences”.

He jailed McAleese for five months, banned him from driving for 16 months and fined him £600.