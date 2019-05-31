Man was ‘sleeping off’ alcohol in van at Larne ferry terminal

A mine worker who was almost three times the limit when detected in charge of a van at the ferry terminal in Larne said he had been sleeping off alcohol after going to a bar in between missing a boat and waiting for another sailing.

John Gibbons (32), of Greenfort, Portsalon, County Donegal, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday and admitted having excess alcohol whilst being in charge of a vehicle on April 23 this year.

A prosecutor said the detection was made at 2am when a parked white van had its headlights on and engine running at the ferry terminal in Larne.

The defendant’s speech was slurred and he had an alcohol in breath reading of 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35mcgs.

Gibbons told police he had been intending to sleep in the van until the time of his sailing three hours later.

Defence solicitor John McAtamney said Gibbons works in the mining industry in England and had been due to get an 11pm sailing which was missed.

He had been persuaded by a friend to go to a bar to “kill some time” and after drinking he was going to “sleep it off”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he was prepared to accept Gibbons was sleeping off the alcohol but said it was never a “good idea” to get into any vehicle you have control of with drink taken.

The defendant was given 10 penalty points and fined £400.