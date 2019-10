A man has admitted possessing herbal cannabis.

Tony McRandle (21), formerly of Bay Road in Larne but now with a new address, committed the offence on March 16 this year.

The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday where the defence solicitor was John Murphy.

The court heard the defendant was “doing well” on Probation which he had been given for another matter.

The current case was adjourned to October 31.