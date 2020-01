A man who was one of a number of football fans who were disorderly at an Irish Cup quarter-final match last year has been given a one-year conditional discharge.

Matthew Montgomery (21), of Dunboe Gardens, Articlave, had the case mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on January 16.

He had admitted disorderly behaviour.

A number of other people have already appeared in court in connection with the incidents at Inver Park where Larne were playing Coleraine.