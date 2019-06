Detectives investigating the report of a burglary in the Main Street area of Larne yesterday (Tuesday, June 4) have charged a 40-year-old man.

He is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday).

Commenting on the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The man has been charged with the offences of burglary (dwelling).

“As is normal procedure the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”