Man threatened to kill his ex-partner and her pet dog at Carnlough holiday let

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Kevin Phillips (37), of Victoria Street in Belfast, who had 140 previous convictions, was jailed for nine months at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He appeared via video link from prison and admitted charges including assaults; making threats to kill and causing criminal damage to a wall on June 24 this year.

Charges of ‘false imprisonment’ and possessing a knife with intent to commit grievous bodily harm were withdrawn by prosecutors.

A prosecutor said at 11.20pm on June 24 the woman reported to police she had been threatened by her ex-partner with a knife but had gotten herself and their three children out of a property.

The woman said her relationship with Phillips ended in 2017 and in June she had been at a rented property in Carnlough for a two-week holiday.

She told police she was “surprised” the defendant arrived at the address around 7pm and “tried to keep him calm” and hoped he might have fallen asleep on a sofa.

The woman told police Philips was drinking and becoming “nasty and aggressive” and whilst being verbally abusive lifted a cushion and placed it over her face before punching her on the jaw causing a nose piercing to come out.

The woman told the PSNI her young daughter came into the room and asked Phillips to leave but he “threw” the girl out of the way.

The woman went to a bedroom and tried to block the door with a set of drawers and children were present with her.

The woman told police Phillips entered the bedroom with a “small knife” with a “curved blade” and was “swinging it at her, causing her to fall on the bed”.

The prosecutor added: “He told her she wouldn’t be leaving the flat alive and then attempted to punch the injured party but missed, hitting a wall instead and causing damage.”

The court heard Phillips told the children to leave “so they wouldn’t see what he was going to do to her”.

“He also told the injured party he would end her dog’s life as the dog was in a bathroom.”

The woman managed to leave the property with her children by a back door and rang police.

Police found Phillips at the holiday rental and a small kitchen knife with a curved blade was seized.

A defence lawyer said Phillips had “addiction issues”.

He said Phillips said he had paid for the holiday break and a request was made for him to bring the dog from Belfast to Carnlough.

The lawyer said the “situation deteriorated and ended up with this litany of terrible offences”.