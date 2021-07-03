Man taken to hospital after Larne assault

Detectives are now appealing for information and witnesses to anyone who may seen the incident.

Police say they received a report shortly after 8.40pm that a man had been assaulted as he walked in the Fairway area of Antiville, close to playing fields, earlier in the evening, at around 8pm.

It’s reported he was assaulted by possibly two males and sustained injuries to his face and arm.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene, along with police and the victim subsequently attended hospital for treatment of his injuries.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “We are working to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive for this attack.

“Anyone who was in the Fairway area shortly before, or around 8pm and witnessed what occurred, or anyone who has information about this incident, is asked to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1958 of 02/07/21.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org